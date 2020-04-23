MLB: Cubs foursome sharing house, experiences awaiting baseball

“I didn't want to, God forbid, catch something on the way home or something like that, bring it home,” said Short, an infielder from Kingston, New York. “So I tried my best to stay away from going home and ever since then we've been here.”

The players borrowed some equipment from the Cubs' training facility in Mesa and set up a workout area in the garage and driveway that they call their prison yard. They also play tennis, basketball, golf and swim depending on the day.

The 24-year-old Short said they play doubles about four times a week. He teams with Hoerner to take on Happ and Mekkes.

“It's honestly really competitive because we're also, we're not very good at all,” Short said. “So, I mean, it kind of goes either way.”

While many players have wrestled with how to continue their preparations for an uncertain season, Happ and his housemates are hoping their cross training will help when it comes time to begin ramping up for baseball again.