MLB: Cueto, Giants blank Reds 3-0

SAN FRANCISCO — Johnny Cueto pitched neatly into the sixth inning before exiting with a tight lat muscle, and the San Francisco Giants finished off the Cincinnati Reds 3-0 Wednesday.

Cueto (2-0) removed himself from the game after fanning Nick Castellanos for the second out in the sixth. The right-hander motioned to the Giants dugout and walked to the clubhouse, accompanied by a member of the training staff.

Showing no signs of physical duress before his injury occurred, the 35-year-old Cueto surrendered three hits and walked none while striking out four.

Cueto had never beaten his former team in three attempts. He made his big league debut with the Reds in 2008 and stayed with them until being traded to Kansas City during the 2015 season. He joined the Giants in 2016.

The win hiked Cueto’s career victory total to 130, breaking a tie with Pedro Astacio for sixth place on the all-time list among Dominican-born pitchers. Cueto trails Bartolo Colon (247), Juan Marichal (243), Pedro Martínez (219), Ervin Santana (149) and Ramón Martínez (135).

San Francisco scored twice in the fifth off Tyler Mahle (1-1).