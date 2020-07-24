MLB: Dodgers top Giants in opener, 8-1

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

LOS ANGELES — Mookie Betts singled in the seventh inning for his first hit as a Los Angeles Dodger, then signaled for the ball. That and the lineup card are headed for a display in his house.

“This is something I’ll always remember,” he said Thursday night after scoring the go-ahead run in an 8-1 opening victory over the San Francisco Giants in a fan-less stadium. “It's just a new chapter in life.”

Betts went 1 for 5 with two strikeouts, a day after signing a $365 million contract covering 2021-32.

Betts spoke without his bat when he kneeled during the national anthem. Teammates Cody Bellinger and Max Muncy stood resting a hand on each of his shoulders. Giants manager Gabe Kapler, in his first game as Bruce Bochy's successor, kneeled, too.

“It was just unity,” Betts said. “We’re all on the same team. We’re all here for change, even the Giants.”

Betts' perspective on kneeling has changed since 2016, when he said he wouldn't take such action. His father, Willie, served in Vietnam with the U.S. Air Force.

“I wasn’t educated, and that’s my fault,” Betts said. “I know my dad served and I’ll never disrespect the flag, but there also has to be change. Kneeling is for the injustice.”