MLB Draft: Casa Grande's Torkelson could be No. 1 pick

Had a breakout sophomore season in which he hit .349 and led the NCAA with a UCLA season record with 12 triples. Generally considered the best of the college five tools-type prospects in this draft, he was hitting .355 with six doubles and one triple over 62 at-bats. Has an excellent eye at the plate and his patience should play well in the pros. Has big-time power, good speed and the type of defensive skills that should make him a center fielder at the next level. Has managed having Type 1 diabetes since childhood.

SPENCER TORKELSON, 1B, ARIZONA STATE (6-1, 220, 20)

Big-time slugger is the favorite to be taken No. 1 overall, which would make him the first college first baseman to lead off a draft. Could also be the third pure first baseman selected with the first pick, and first since Adrian Gonzalez was taken by the Marlins in 2000 — when current Tigers GM Al Avila was Florida's scouting director. Undrafted at Casa Grande High School in Petaluma, Torkelson has power to all fields with a powerful right-handed swing and a great eye and patience at the plate. Hit 54 homers at Arizona State, two shy of Bob Horner's school record.

ZAC VEEN, OF, SPRUCE CREEK H.S. (FLORIDA) (6-4, 190, 18)

Arguably the top overall high school player in the draft, with tantalizing five-tools talent. Veen has a powerful but smooth and loose left-handed swing, outstanding speed, a strong arm and solid defensive skills. Florida recruit was hitting .452 with three homers when the season was stopped, further cementing his status as a top-5 pick. There have been lots of comparisons to Dodgers star Cody Bellinger because of his body type and overall ability.