MLB Draft: Torkelson could be hitting prospect Tigers need

“I think he’s not just a first baseman,” Pleis said. “He might play first for us, that’s fine, too. We know he can do that. If he can play third, he’s just a little more valuable player.”

Torkelson said he didn’t know the Tigers were picking him as a third baseman until Commissioner Rob Manfred said so on draft night. He said he got some reps at third in the fall.

“I’ve played a lot of third base in my life. I don’t look at it as a challenge,” Torkelson said. “I’ve always worked hard, and just give me a couple reps over there, and I’ll be even more comfortable.”

Torkelson didn’t get picked No. 1 because of his defensive future. It was because of his bat. After going undrafted out of high school, he hit 54 home runs at Arizona State. That was two shy of the school record set by Bob Horner, who was drafted No. 1 overall in 1978 — and went on to play third base in the majors.

Before Torkelson can settle in at third, he has to get on the field.

That’s no small concern these days. It’s unclear what the major league season might look like this year, and how baseball’s top prospects will be able to stay sharp.