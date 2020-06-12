MLB: Ex-A's All-Star Washington dies

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-433-5056 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Claudell Washington, a two-time All-Star outfielder who played 17 seasons in the majors after being called up as a teenager by the Oakland Athletics, has died. He was 65.

Washington died early Wednesday morning in the Bay Area according to his friend, A's scout and former major leaguer Shooty Babitt. Washington had been battling prostate cancer.

Babitt, who followed Washington's path from Berkeley High School to the Athletics, called Washington his “baseball hero” and said he taught him never to accept a losing effort.

Washington played with seven teams in his career, finishing with 1,884 hits, 164 home runs and 312 stolen bases. He made the All-Star Game in 1975 with the A's and in 1984 with the Atlanta Braves during his long career.

Former Braves teammate Dale Murphy said on Twitter that Washington was a favorite among teammates and in the clubhouse wherever he played and said he was thankful for their time together in Atlanta.

Washington has the dubious distinction of striking out more times than any player against Nolan Ryan with 39 in 90 career at-bats.

The outfielder also hit the 10,000th home run in New York Yankees history, connecting off Minnesota’s Jeff Reardon in 1988.