MLB: Ex-Giants, Orioles manager Altobelli dies at 88

The 1978 Giants managed by Altobelli went 89-73 for their first record above .500 since 1973 — winning 42 one-run games in the process for the highest single-season total in MLB history.

“In 1978 we got off to a really good start and were in first place until sometime in August,” recalled John Montefusco, a player for Altobelli then. “I thought we really had a shot at it and it was all because of Joe.

"He was a good guy. He’d talk to you, sit down with you and go over things with you. We had a lot in common. I really liked him. He brought a calm to the team and everyone liked him. He brought chemistry to the club, was a lot of fun to be around and he’d joke with us all the time.”

Altobelli had a career record of 437-407. He also had a successful stretch as the Orioles' Triple-A manager from 1971-76, when the Rochester Red Wings won two International League championships.

A former infielder and outfielder, Altobelli played in three big league seasons during a span from 1955-61. He spent two of those years with Cleveland and one with Minnesota. He had a career batting average of .210 with five homers and 28 RBIs in 166 games.