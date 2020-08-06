MLB: Fiers gets first win as A's sweep Rangers

Fiers won’t line up against his former team after he was the whistleblower in the Astros' sign-stealing scandal when he revealed the scam to The Athletic in November.

Houston would have played its first road game of the season at Oakland in late March before this season was delayed by the coronavirus.

“It seems like two years ago now that that actually happened with all that has been going on," A's manager Bob Melvin said. "This was a year that probably they would have gotten a hard time from the fans, and I don’t know that our cutouts will have a whole lot to say about that.”

Rangers lefty Mike Minor (0-3) struck out six over five innings but was tagged for five runs and four hits.

Texas concluded a six-game Bay Area stop at 1-5.

“That’s one thing I stress to them, win or lose, we can’t stop fighting," manager Chris Woodward said. "Would have been easy to pack that game in after it was 5-0 but we put some pressure on them. We had a lot of opportunities late and we outhit them by quite a bit. We just couldn’t get that big hit at the end.”

ROSTER REDUCTIONS