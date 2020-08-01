MLB: Flores homers to get Giants going in 9-2 win over Rangers

“The whole dugout (has) a ton of confidence in his ability to produce in the big moments. That goes back to our experience watching him as a New York Met when he was kind of the king of clutch," he said.

Texas scored an unearned run off Giants starter Logan Webb in the third but didn’t get another hit until the ninth.

Conner Menez (1-0), the second of six Giants pitchers, retired four batters to win.

Minor (0-2) allowed six runs and nine hits in 5 2/3 innings.

Webb gave up four hits and walked four while allowing a pair of runs, one unearned.

The Giants have yet to have a starter make it through five innings after eight games. It’s the longest streak to start a season in Major League Baseball history, according to STATS.

They made up for it with one of their best games offensively so far. Eight players had at least one hit and San Francisco put a runner on base in every inning but one.

“We don’t have that big bat that’s going to hit homers all the time, so we have to keep the line moving, having good at-bats,” Flores said. “The rest will take care of itself.”

