MLB: Fresh off suspension, Hinch takes over as Tigers manager

Hinch guided Houston to the 2017 World Series title, but that championship — and a lot of what he accomplished there — is now viewed in a different light after an investigation found the Astros used a video feed from a center field camera to decode the opposing catcher’s signs, and players banged on a trash can to signal to hitters what was coming. In January, Major League Baseball suspended Hinch and Astros GM Jeff Luhnow for the season and the Astros immediately fired both.

Hinch said then that he hadn't endorsed the sign stealing but had failed to stop it.

“I started thinking right then and there, when AJ and Jeff got suspended, what's going to happen to those two guys? Are those two guys going to be back in the sport? Would they be welcomed back in the sport?” said Christopher Ilitch, the Tigers’ chairman and CEO. “As time went on, and I just sort of watched from afar, how everybody that was involved with that handled themself, I really admired the way AJ handled himself.”

Hinch said he was very happy when the season was able to start, and he also went on a couple family trips. He also said he contracted the coronavirus, which made for some scary times in September.

He knew, however, that he didn't want to be away from the game for long.