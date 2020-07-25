MLB: Giants beat Dodgers 5-3 for Kapler's 1st win as manager

LOS ANGELES — Wilmer Flores homered and the Giants beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-3 on Saturday to give Gabe Kapler his first win as San Francisco manager.
After getting outscored 17-2 in the first two games, the Giants took advantage of Dodgers starter Alex Wood’s struggles to avoid their first 0-3 start since 2012. They scored in each of the first four innings.
The Giants lined up near the mound and bumped elbows to celebrate.
Wood had trouble finding the plate, throwing 67 pitches, including 29 balls, in three innings. Dodgers pitchers didn’t have a 1-2-3 inning until the seventh, by new reliever Blake Treinen.
The Giants took a 2-1 lead on Wood's wild pitch to Austin Slater with two outs in the second that scored Mike Yastrzemski, who had a leadoff double. In the Dodgers' half of the inning, they had a chance to tie it after loading the bases on a catcher's interference call, a walk and a hit by pitch, all with two outs. That set up Mookie Betts, who flied out to end the threat.
Betts was hitless in five at-bats with a strikeout.
Cody Baragar (1-0) got the win with two scoreless innings of relief.
Flores led off the third with a shot to the left-field pavilion, covered by advertising tarps in the empty stadium. Technology used by Fox in the nationally televised game made it appear to viewers that the outfield seats were filled with fans.
Will Smith's pinch-hit homer in the ninth cut the Giants' lead to 5-4. The ball struck a female cardboard cutout fan in the face in the new home run seats in the left-field pavilion. Cody Bellinger flied out to end the game.
The Dodgers pulled to 5-3 on Corey Seager's two-run single in the eighth and then had the bases loaded with two outs. Kiké Hernández grounded out to second and Flores' throw was wide, forcing Darin Ruf to come off the bag to tag Hernández to end the inning.
Back after spending the last three years in South Korea, Ruf's two-out RBI single after a leadoff walk to Slater scored the Giants' first run.
The Giants extended their lead to 5-1 in the fourth on Donovan Solano's two-run double off Dennis Santana with two outs.
The Dodgers committed two baserunning blunders in the fifth when they had just three batters.
Justin Turner's RBI double tied it 1-all in the first.
Giants starter Logan Webb allowed one run and six hits in four innings. He struck out two and walked one.
Wood (0-1) gave up three runs and three hits. He struck out four and walked three.
Chris Taylor handled DH duties for the Dodgers a day after nearly getting squashed by Giants first baseman Pablo Sandoval in a violent collision at first base. Sandoval outweighs Taylor by a considerable margin. Sandoval entered in the ninth to play first.
Other than opening day, the Giants haven't announced their starters for the four-game series until the last minute.
“It’s a little bit of gamesmanship, we’ll call it,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said, “but to each their own.”
Informed of Roberts' comment, Kapler said, “I don’t really have strong feelings about that. Certainly we want to read the comments first before having any sort of reaction to it.”
Vin Scully appeared via video to give the pregame call of, “It's time for Dodger baseball!” The retired Hall of Fame broadcaster wore a jacket and tie and appeared to be standing in his backyard.
On Friday night, Max Muncy homered twice and doubled and Ross Stripling pitched seven neat innings as the Dodgers routed the Giants 9-1.
A day after beating the Giants 8-1 on opening day, the NL West champions scored in every inning except the third and outhit the Giants 13-4.
Reigning National League MVP Cody Bellinger raised his arms as if encouraging the fake crowd cheers when the game ended.
“They're doing their best with the crowd noise, but it's not the same,” Muncy said. “There’s not that adrenaline rush.”
Mookie Betts notched his first RBI for Los Angeles in going 1 for 6. He went 1 for 5 in the opener, having signed a 12-year, $365 million contract the previous day.
Muncy hit solo shots in the first off Tyler Anderson (0-1) and in the sixth off Kevin Gausman. He and Justin Turner doubled back-to-back in the fourth.
Corey Seager added three hits for the Dodgers.
Jaylin Davis, who knelt during the national anthem, homered leading off the third.
“We’re having a rough start,” San Francisco third baseman Wilmer Flores said afterward. “We have a lot of young guys who have never been in this situation. We can't panic over two games.”
Stripling (1-0) allowed four hits, walked none and struck out seven. At spring training, the Dodgers told Stripling he wouldn’t be starting. He got into the rotation after left-hander David Price opted out of the shortened season, delaying his Dodgers debut until 2021. An All-Star two years ago, Stripling was 4-4 with a 3.47 ERA last season when he split time between the rotation and bullpen.
Anderson gave up two runs and three hits in 1 2/3 innings. He walked three.
Taylor went down hard in the fifth-inning collision with Sandoval. Taylor was charging to first when Sandoval leaped high to try to catch a throw from Flores that sailed over his head. Sandoval crashed down on Taylor, hitting him in the head. Taylor got up and rested on his knees, trying to catch his breath. He stayed in the game as did Sandoval.
“It was a bad one,” Roberts said. “C.T. is going to have some soreness tomorrow because he landed square on his back and Pablo is built like a fire hydrant. I don’t like that matchup as far as a head-to-head collision.”
