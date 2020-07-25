MLB: Giants beat Dodgers 5-3 for Kapler's 1st win as manager

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

LOS ANGELES — Wilmer Flores homered and the Giants beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-3 on Saturday to give Gabe Kapler his first win as San Francisco manager.

After getting outscored 17-2 in the first two games, the Giants took advantage of Dodgers starter Alex Wood’s struggles to avoid their first 0-3 start since 2012. They scored in each of the first four innings.

The Giants lined up near the mound and bumped elbows to celebrate.

Wood had trouble finding the plate, throwing 67 pitches, including 29 balls, in three innings. Dodgers pitchers didn’t have a 1-2-3 inning until the seventh, by new reliever Blake Treinen.

The Giants took a 2-1 lead on Wood's wild pitch to Austin Slater with two outs in the second that scored Mike Yastrzemski, who had a leadoff double. In the Dodgers' half of the inning, they had a chance to tie it after loading the bases on a catcher's interference call, a walk and a hit by pitch, all with two outs. That set up Mookie Betts, who flied out to end the threat.

Betts was hitless in five at-bats with a strikeout.

Cody Baragar (1-0) got the win with two scoreless innings of relief.