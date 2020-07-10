MLB: Giants catcher Posey opts out over virus concerns

“If these babies hadn’t been born right now and weren’t premature I probably would be playing,” Posey said. “I do think it’s very much an individual decision because we’re all trying to decipher information that’s changing rapidly.”

Posey said he, Kristen, and 8-year-old twins Lee and Addie were “overwhelmed with joy” over the latest additions to their family.

Giants president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi and manager Gabe Kapler both said they support their star player’s decision and wished Posey’s family the best.

“This is not a difficult one,” Kapler said. “I think that a lot of people around baseball will say family first. I think it’s important that we that we actually put that into action by throwing all of our support in making these decisions even easier for players because they know that they have to support the leadership in the organization.”

Posey was set to make about $8 million in salary this season, which the Giants are not obligated to pay under terms of an agreement between the league and the players' union.

Posey’s absence leaves a big void in the Giants lineup as the team was counting on a bounce-back year after he was slowed by hip problems the past two seasons