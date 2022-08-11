MLB: Giants fall to Padres, A's swept by Angels

SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Padres hadn't scored in 26 innings when they got on the board in the fourth inning Tuesday and beat the San Francisco Giants 7-4.

In a wild game on Wednesday, Manny Machado’s two-run double ignited a six-run rally that erased a 4-0 Giants lead in the third before Brandon Drury hit a go-ahead, three-run home run in the sixth and Austin Nola's two-run homer capped a seven-run rally inm a 13-7 win over the Giants.

Drury lined a 1-2 pitch from Yunior Marte (0-1) into the seats in left field with two outs to make it 9-7.

“You don't see too many six-spots and seven-spots in the same game,” Padres manager Bob Melvin said. "We have the ability up and down the lineup to put together bigger innings. There's just a different feeling now to where when you're down, you don't feel like it's going to take a lot to come back. It's just a couple guys on base. One inning started with two outs and Manny gets a hit and the next thing you know the floodgates open. It can happen at any point in time now."

San Francisco went ahead 7-6 in the sixth with a three-run rally capped by pinch-hitter Joc Pederson's RBI single. J.D. Davis homered with one out the second, his seventh, off Padres starter Sean Manaea. Manaea allowed four runs, three earned, and six hits in five innings.

The Giants have not named a starter for Friday night's series opener at home against Pittsburgh.

Angels beat A’s 5-4 for sweep

OAKLAND — Magneuris Sierra hit an RBI single in the 10th inning, then doubled home the go-ahead run in the 12th that lifted the Los Angeles Angels over the Oakland Athletics 5-4 on Wednesday for a three-game sweep.

The teams traded runs in the 10th inning, with Austin Pruitt (0-1) giving up Sierra's deciding double.

Oakland tied it in the seventh on a three-run double by Tony Kemp, who was thrown out at third trying to stretch it to a triple.

Athletics starter JP Sears allowed two runs in 5 1/3 innings in his Oakland debut. The left-hander was acquired from the Yankees along with Ken Waldichuk, Luis Medina and Cooper Bowman for Frankie Montas and Lou Trivino on Aug. 1.

“I thought JP, for his first outing as an A, did an outstanding job today,” Oakland manager Mark Kotsay said. “He pounded the zone with his fastball, had a couple of strikeouts, no walks. Overall, I thought he did a great job.”

Angels star Shohei Ohtani went 1 for 4 with a single and an intentional walk.

Before the game, the A’s designated veteran infielder Jed Lowrie for assignment, ending the 38-year-old’s third stint in Oakland.

“He’s been a part of some great clubs, especially of late,” Kotsay said. “He’s had some great moments here. So definitely not an easy day.”

Lowrie played for the Athletics from 2013-14, 2016-18 and 2021-22, making his lone All-Star Game in 2018. In 50 games this season, he batted .180 with three home runs and 16 RBIs.

Oakland also selected the contract of outfielder Cal Stevenson from Triple-A Las Vegas. He started in center field and went 1 for 3 with a single, walk and sacrifice bunt in his major league debut.

Athletics right-handed pitcher Paul Blackburn was placed on the 15-day injured list retroactive to Aug. 5 with inflammation in his right middle finger.

“We’re going to get him evaluated by a hand specialist Monday,” Kotsay said. Sears was called up from Triple-A Las Vegas to replace Blackburn on the active roster.

Another righty, Adam Oller (1-5, 7.63), will start for the A's when they open a three-game series in Houston on Friday. Oller earned his first major league win against the Astros on July 25, allowing four runs (three earned) in five innings in a 7-5 victory.