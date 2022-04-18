 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
MLB: Giants game pushed back, twinbill at Mets Tuesday

  • Updated
Padres Giants Baseball

San Francisco Giants pitcher Alex Cobb, shown throwing against the visiting San Diego Padres on April 12, is the projected starter in Game 1 of Tuesday's doubleheader at the New York Mets.

 Jed Jacobsohn, Associated Press

NEW YORK — The New York Mets postponed their game against the San Francisco Giants scheduled for Monday night due to rain in the forecast and rescheduled it as part of a doubleheader Tuesday.

The Mets announced the postponement about three hours before first pitch Monday, with 1-2 inches of rain expected starting around 7 p.m.

The teams will play two nine-inning games Tuesday beginning at 3:10 p.m. EST, with the second game to begin approximately 30-40 minutes after the end of the first.

Giants right-hander Alex Cobb (1-0, 3.60 ERA), Monday's projected starter, is expected to start the first game Tuesday and ace Logan Webb (1-0, 1.29) to start Game 2.

Righty Tylor Megill (2-0, 0.00) is to start the opener for the Mets and ace Max Scherzer (2-0, 3.27) in the second game.

With both teams off to strong starts, the Giants (7-2) and Mets (7-3) are scheduled for a four-game series this week. It's San Francisco's only planned visit to New York this season.

The Diamondbacks and Nationals have also scheduled a doubleheader in Washington for Tuesday.

Those will be the first twinbills in the majors this season after the league did away with seven-inning doubleheaders adopted in 2020 and ’21 to ease scheduling concerns amid the pandemic.

There was only one doubleheader on the original schedule, but the revised schedule after the lockout included 30 additonal twinbills.

