 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
MLB

MLB: Giants' Kapler pauses protest, stands for national anthem

  • 0
Giants Phillies Baseball

San Francisco Giants manager Gabe Kapler approaches the mound during the ninth inning of Monday's game against the Phillies in Philadelphia.

 Laurence Kesterson, Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA — San Francisco Giants manager Gabe Kapler stood just outside the third base dugout at Citizens Bank Park for the national anthem on Monday, taking a break on Memorial Day from his protest against the direction of the nation.

Kapler, who began his protest Friday, stood by himself at the railing of the Giants dugout during the playing of taps during the holiday ceremony, which was followed by a rendition of “The Star-Spangled Banner” by a military bugle company. A few other San Francisco players stood on the chalk line past the third-base bag during their stretching exercises.

“Today, I’ll be standing for the anthem,” Kapler wrote earlier Monday on his blog. “While I believe strongly in the right to protest and the importance of doing so, I also believe strongly in honoring and mourning our country’s service men and women who fought and died for that right. Those who serve in our military, and especially those who have paid the ultimate price for our rights and freedoms, deserve that acknowledgment and respect, and I am honored to stand on the line today to show mine.”

People are also reading…

Kapler announced on Friday that he intended to remain in the clubhouse during the anthem to protest “the lack of delivery of the promise of what our national anthem represents” following the shootings that killed 19 students and two teachers at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.

“The way I see it is anything that sparks thoughtful conversation is good,” Kapler told reporters on Monday.

Kapler said he was not ready to announce whether his protest will resume on Tuesday night.

“The days move really fast,” he said. “We’re going to come out and talk about Giants and Phillies today and we’ll get into the game and then we’ll spend some time trying to get away from the game. Then the game starts the next day. I want to have my thoughts perfectly formulated. I will formulate them and I will share them. I just don’t have them right now.”

Joe Girardi replaced Kapler as Philadelphia's manager following the 2019 season

“Everyone has a choice in this country, right?” Girardi said. “I mean that’s what America is founded on. It’s not the choice that I’ll make. But with all the choices we make in life there are consequences, no matter what you do, so you have to be prepared to explain why you do things in this world. And it’s not something that I would do.”

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

NBA Playoffs: Heat, Celtics set to finally decide East champion

NBA Playoffs: Heat, Celtics set to finally decide East champion

A Game 7 awaits for a berth in the NBA Finals. Either the Miami Heat or the Boston Celtics will become Eastern Conference champions on Sunday night. They'll finally finish their series and see which club will face the Golden State Warriors in the title round.

NFL: Lance looks comfortable in role as starting QB for 49ers

NFL: Lance looks comfortable in role as starting QB for 49ers

Trey Lance took the practice field this week for the San Francisco 49ers in a far different state than his rookie campaign. The nagging finger injury that limited him all last season has healed, his knowledge of the offense has grown and he has emerged as a leader now that he is set to take over for Jimmy Garoppolo as starting quarterback in San Francisco.

MLB: Peers back Giants manager Kapler's anthem protest

MLB: Peers back Giants manager Kapler's anthem protest

Several of Gabe Kapler’s fellow managers are offering their support for his decision to avoid the field during the national anthem as a protest following the school shootings in Texas that left 19 children and two teachers dead. The San Francisco Giants manager says he doesn’t plan to be on the field for the anthem “until I feel better about the direction of our country." Kapler’s comments came after the killings at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, on Tuesday.

Golf: McCarron, Ames weather rain, wind to take Senior PGA lead

Golf: McCarron, Ames weather rain, wind to take Senior PGA lead

Vintage High School alumnus Scott McCarron and Stephen Ames had 5-under 66 second rounds at the Senior PGA Championship at Harbor Shores to take the early lead Friday with an 8-under 134. McCarron had eight birdies and Ames had six birdies in his final 11 holes.

Watch Now: Related Video

How Will Injuries Affect The NBA Finals?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News