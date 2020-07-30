MLB: Giants rally on Yastrzemski's 2nd HR, walk off with 7-6 win

“That was weird. I didn’t know what to expect,” Yastrzemski said. “Obviously we’re trying to do our best to stay safe and avoid as much contact as possible. Sometimes in that situation you just have to follow the lead and everybody was doing the right thing. We just jumped around.”

Kapler had high praise for his young leadoff hitter afterward.

“Tonight was an important moment in Yaz’s career,” Kapler said. “He just looks like a great all-around player right now. It’s starting to seem like this is who Yaz is. He’s a real leader in the clubhouse as well.”

Solano finished with a career-high four RBIs. Brandon Crawford added three hits for San Francisco.

Manny Machado and Trent Grisham homered for San Diego.

The loss prevented the Padres, who were sporting their flashy alternate pinstriped road jerseys, from extending their best start since 1997.

“This one hurts tonight,” San Diego manager Jayce Tingler said. “We had the guys in there we wanted. Bottom line, you’ve got to finish. You let a team hang around and things like tonight can happen. We felt good with Craig in the eighth and trying to get the ball to (closer Kirby Yates). It just didn’t work out tonight.”