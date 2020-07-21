MLB: Giants rookie Davis appreciates support in taking a knee

The 26-year-old Davis, who is Black, said it was a difficult decision to kneel given he is a rookie. Then Yastrzemski and Hunter Pence pulled him aside and assured the right fielder they would support him regardless.

Davis said he has more ideas to shed light on the issues that matter to him.

“They told me not to worry about being a first-year guy or anything, if I felt comfortable doing it then I should do it,” Davis said. “Having Gabe and all of them do it, too, that kind of helped me be more comfortable about it. I think it’s been big. I’ve gotten texts from guys that I played with with the Twins, old coaches, that I’ve had. They just told me that they would support me and they’re behind me.”

President Donald Trump took notice and posted on Twitter: “Looking forward to live sports, but any time I witness a player kneeling during the National Anthem, a sign of great disrespect for our Country and our Flag, the game is over for me!”

When asked about Trump’s post, Kapler said he doesn’t see it as disrespect.