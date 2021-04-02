MLB: Greinke, Astros shut down rival A's to win opener 8-1

Chapman hit a seventh-inning sacrifice fly — and he hardly cares if people count out these A's already.

“We like being the underdogs,” Chapman said. “That just means we’re playing with house money. We’re not expected to do anything, so everything we do is great. But I know it’s a different vibe in this clubhouse. We’re expecting to win the division.”

ON THE MIC

Lifelong Athletics fan and Oakland native Amelia Schimmel made her first appearance as public address announcer after replacing the late Dick Callahan, who was remembered in a pregame tribute.

“It’s so surreal. It's also strange to think that last year at this time I was nervous for a number of different reasons and there weren’t fans yet," she said. “When I first pressed that button I had never done it before and there were all those nerves. Knew it was 10,000 cardboard cutouts, but I knew that the players were listening and the media was listening.

"Now, you have the fans in, that's a level of excitement that I just can't fathom right now.”