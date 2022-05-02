 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
MLB

MLB: Hernandez 5 RBIs, Soto 3 hits, Gray excels, Nats top Giants

  • 0
Nationals Giants Baseball

The San Francisco Giants' Jason Krizan, left, is congratulated by first base coach Antoan Richardson (00) after getting his first career hit Sunday against the visiting Washington Nationals in the fifth inning.

 Jeff Chiu, Associated Press

SAN FRANCISCO — Yadiel Hernandez drove in a career-high five runs with three hits as the Washington Nationals beat the San Francisco Giants 11-5 on Sunday.

Juan Soto also had three hits and scored three times for the Nationals. Washington’s Lucius Fox got his first two hits in the majors after beginning his career 0 for 20.

The Nationals had lost eight straight and were struggling offensively before taking two of three at Oracle Park while scoring 29 runs.

“The biggest thing is pitch selection,” Hernandez said through an interpreter. “We had a meeting as a team that we were swinging at very bad pitches in general. The team focused more this weekend and we had better pitch selection and the results were there.”

Josiah Gray (3-2) allowed one hit in six innings, working around four walks while striking out three. The right-hander, part of the trade that sent Max Scherzer and Trea Turner to the Dodgers at the deadline last season, didn’t allow a hit until Jason Krizan’s two-out single in the fifth.

People are also reading…

“Every time he’s out there he’s getting better, he’s getting a little bit more confidence,” Nationals manager Dave Martinez said. “You’re only seeing the beginning of what he really can do.”

Hernandez, who had seven RBIs through Washington’s first 23 games, hit a two-run single in the first inning when the Nationals scored five runs – four unearned – and took advantage of a costly error and Alex Cobb’s wildness.

After the Giants scored five times off Washington’s bullpen in the seventh to cut the Nationals lead to 8-5, Hernandez lined a three-run double off Jake McGee in the eighth.

“It could have been just been one run, two runs,” Hernandez said. “It gave us momentum on our side and we were able to exhale a little bit after that.”

Cobb (1-1), who was activated off the injured list before the game, couldn’t get on track. He allowed Hernandez’s single, walked three of the next five and was called for a balk with the bases loaded.

Mike Ford, claimed by the Giants off waivers Saturday after being designated for assignment by the Mariners, had a two-run single in the seventh.

FOX’S MOMENT

Fox’s big day came fittingly at San Francisco’s waterfront ballpark. The switch-hitting shortstop was originally signed by the Giants as an international free agent in 2015 and was given a $6 million bonus.

“This is where it all started,” Fox said. “Signing day I came and watched the Giants play (here). To actually get that first hit in the Giants stadium is special. I had that feeling in my mind that I was going to do something special today.”

MAKING MEMORIES

Krizan’s single off Gray was the first of his career and came in front of his wife and young child, who were in the stands. The rookie outfielder was called up from Triple-A Las Vegas when the Giants placed first baseman Brandon Belt on the COVID-19 list.

GLOVE WORK

Nationals third baseman Maikel Franco took a hit away from Wilmer Flores in the first inning when he chased a grounder into foul territory, leaped and made a strong throw back across his body to first baseman Josh Bell.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Nationals: Stephen Strasburg and Joe Ross will both face hitters this week at the team’s facilities in West Palm Beach, Florida, an important step in the rehabilitation for both right-handers. Strasburg, who has made seven starts since signing a $245 million, seven-year contract after being the World Series MVP in 2019, is trying to work his way back from thoracic outlet surgery. Ross underwent surgery to remove bone spurs in his right elbow in March.

Giants: Cobb missed 12 games with an adductor strain. RHP Kervin Castro was optioned to Triple-A Sacramento to make room.

UP NEXT

Nationals: RHP Erick Fedde (1-2, 6.00 ERA) starts against the Rockies for the first time since 2018 in the opener of a three-game series in Colorado on Tuesday.

Giants: Carlos Rodón (3-0, 1.17) faces the Dodgers and Julio Urías (1-1, 2.50) in a matchup of left-handers Tuesday in Los Angeles.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

NFL Draft: 49ers address needs at offensive line, cornerback in draft

NFL Draft: 49ers address needs at offensive line, cornerback in draft

The San Francisco 49ers found took a pair of college tackles in the draft they believe will best fit as guards in the NFL and also drafted two cornerbacks on the final day of the draft, after taking USC defensive end Drake Jackson in the second round and LSU running back Tyrion Davis-Price and SMU receiver Danny Gray in the third.

NFL Draft: USC pass rusher Jackson goes to 49ers in 2nd round

NFL Draft: USC pass rusher Jackson goes to 49ers in 2nd round

The San Francisco 49ers have invested in the pass rush once again, using their second-round pick on USC edge rusher Drake Jackson. It marks the sixth time in the past eight drafts they have used their top pick on a defensive lineman. San Francisco then took LSU running back Tyrion Davis-Price 93rd overall and SMU receiver Danny Gray with the 105th pick at the end of the third round. The 49ers had six more picks Saturday on Day 3 of the draft, three in the sixth round.

MLB: Pinder leads off with HR, A's blank Giants 1-0

MLB: Pinder leads off with HR, A's blank Giants 1-0

Paul Blackburn and five relievers combined on a three-hitter, making Chad Pinder’s leadoff homer stand up for the Oakland Athletics in a 1-0 victory over San Francisco that ended the Giants’ five-game winning streak on Wednesday night.

NBA Playoffs: Healthy Warriors ready for semifinals vs. young Grizzlies

NBA Playoffs: Healthy Warriors ready for semifinals vs. young Grizzlies

Splash Brothers Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson have the Golden State Warriors in their seventh Western Conference semifinal in 10 seasons. They're as healthy as they’ve been since reaching five straight NBA Finals between 2015 and 2019. That run started in 2015 when the Warriors rallied from a 2-1 deficit in the semifinals against Memphis. The rebuilt Grizzlies are back in the second round for the first time in seven years.

NBA Playoffs: Warriors rally after Green ejected, beat Grizzlies in Game 1

NBA Playoffs: Warriors rally after Green ejected, beat Grizzlies in Game 1

Klay Thompson hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 36 seconds left, and the Golden State Warriors overcame Draymond Green’s first-half ejection to edge the Memphis Grizzlies 117-116 on Sunday in Game 1 of the Western Conference semifinals. Jordan Poole led the Warriors with 31 points off the bench. Stephen Curry added 24 points.

Commentary: Special Sauce and some sizzle in Las Vegas NFL draft

Commentary: Special Sauce and some sizzle in Las Vegas NFL draft

The NFL draft wasn’t in Cleveland anymore. Not with 100,000 people partying beneath a giant observation wheel on the Las Vegas Strip, and players walking the floating red carpet in between Cirque du Soleil performers spinning around at the Bellagio fountains. It was almost enough to make everyone forget there were no star quarterbacks anywhere near the stage.

NFL Draft: 49ers must exhibit patience with no 1st round pick

NFL Draft: 49ers must exhibit patience with no 1st round pick

The San Francisco 49ers have helped dictate the first round of the draft in five years under general manager John Lynch and head coach Kyle Shanahan with top 10 picks four times and multiple first-rounders twice. But they won’t have an opening-round pick for the first time since 1996 this week, as their first pick will be 61st overall in the second round, barring a trade.

NBA Playoffs: Nuggets put bickering aside, trail Warriors 2-0 in series

NBA Playoffs: Nuggets put bickering aside, trail Warriors 2-0 in series

DENVER — The bickering Denver Nuggets will try to regain their composure for Game 3 in Denver as they trail the Golden State Warriors 2-0 in the first-round series. The Nuggets lost their composure not only against Stephen Curry and the Warriors in Game 2, but with the officials and each other. There was a spat between Will Barton and DeMarcus Cousins that was broken up by Monte Morris and Jamal Murray. Reigning MVP Nikola Jokic showed his frustration by drawing a second technical in the fourth quarter and getting ejected. The Warriors' style of play may be getting into the Nuggets’ heads.

Watch Now: Related Video

Travon Walker selected as first pick in NFL draft

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News