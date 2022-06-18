 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
MLB

MLB: Keller and bullpen two-hit A's, Royals win 2-0

  • 0
APTOPIX Royals Athletics Baseball

Oakland Athletics left fielder Seth Brown cannot catch a triple hit by the Kansas City Royals' Michael A. Taylor during the seventh inning Saturday in Oakland.

 Jeff Chiu, Associated Press

OAKLAND — Brad Keller allowed one hit in seven crisp innings to lift Kansas City to a 2-0 win over the Oakland Athletics on Saturday.

Jose Cuas retired two batters and allowed a one-out double in the eighth. Scott Barlow set down the final four batters for his eighth save to complete the two-hitter and give the Royals a third consecutive win..

The A’s were shut out for the eighth time this season, dropped their eighth straight at home, and fell to a majors-worst 22-45. Oakland has lost 15 of 17.

Keller (2-8) was dominant in his first win since May 3. The 22-year-old retired 17 of the first 18 batters he faced and worked around three walks for his first road victory in five starts this season.

Oakland’s only hit off Keller came on Jonah Bride’s two-out double in the sixth just past the outstretched glove of left fielder Andrew Benintendi. After walking Tony Kemp and Seth Brown to load the bases, Keller got Ramón Laureano to fly out.

People are also reading…

Pinch-hitter Ryan O’Hearn doubled in in Michael A. Taylor in the seventh to break a scoreless tie and assure Kansas City of its first series win since taking two of three from Colorado in mid-May. Whit Merrifield added an RBI single in the ninth.

Taylor tripled off Cole Irvin(2-4) with one out in the seventh when left fielder Brown dove and missed the sinking line drive. After Domingo Acevedo replaced Irvin, O’Hearn followed with a chopper that hit in front of home plate then bounced high over the head of A’s first baseman Christian Bethancourt and went down the line.

Irvin allowed three hits and had six strikeouts in 6 1/3 innings. He hasn’t won since coming off the Injured List on May 22.

Keller retired the first six until Elvis Andrus walked leading off the third. After Luis Barrera struck out swinging, Bride lined into an unassisted double play at first base.

DEFENSIVE GEM

Four days after making his major league debut, Bride made one of the best plays by an A’s third baseman this season when he dove behind the pitcher’s mound to rob Benintendi of a bunt hit in the fifth inning.

Oakland third baseman have committed a team-leading 11 errors this season. Only Texas third basemen (12) entered the day with more.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Athletics: Brown was shaken up after his diving attempt and was checked out by a team trainer but stayed in the game.

UP NEXT

Royals RHP Brady Singer (3-1, 4.24 ERA) starts the series finale Sunday. Singer walked five in his last start after issuing four free passes in his previous 35 1/3 innings. Athletics LHP Jared Koenig (0-2, 11.25) is the first Oakland pitcher to lose his first two career starts since Daniel Gossett in 2017.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

NFL: Raiders agree to 2-year extension with Renfrow

NFL: Raiders agree to 2-year extension with Renfrow

The Las Vegas Raiders agree to a two-year, $32 million extension with Pro Bowl slot receiver Hunter Renfrow, while ex-Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs' lawyers are asking a judge to throw out evidence that prosecutors say shows Ruggs had a blood-alcohol level twice legal limit while speeding before a fiery crash that killed a woman last November.

Warriors: All-Star Wiggins shining in Finals

Warriors: All-Star Wiggins shining in Finals

Andrew Wiggins’ critics always focused on what they thought he wasn’t. Not driven enough to be the No. 1 pick in the draft, they said. Just not good enough to be an All-Star starter, they argued. One more victory by the Golden State Warriors and all that will matter is what Wiggins is: an NBA champion.

Commentary: Time to put Curry in G.O.A.T. conversation

Commentary: Time to put Curry in G.O.A.T. conversation

Greatest shooter ever. That’s what everyone has been calling Golden State’s Stephen Curry for years now, for obvious reasons. Nobody in the history of basketball has made more 3-pointers or made the art of throwing a ball through a hoop look easier than Curry does. He has earned that distinction. And it still seems like he has been undersold.

Watch Now: Related Video

The 16 host cities of the 2026 World Cup

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News