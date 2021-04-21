MLB: Knapp's 9th-inning single leads Phillies past Giants 6-5

“I thought we played some good baseball and I think our offense in this series began to gel a little bit and show the type of firepower that we have,” Kapler said. “I think there’s better baseball in us and I’m never going to be satisfied going 3-3 on a road trip.”

Harper wasted little time tying the game, hitting a two-out, solo homer off Camilo Doval for his fourth this season.

Mickey Moniak hit his first career home run for the Phillies five years after they made him the No. 1 overall pick in the amateur draft. Moniak entered hitting just .067 since he was called up last week in Philadelphia’s latest attempt to shore up production in center field.

Counting Moniak, Phillies center fielders were 4 for 54 with no extra-base hits this season. Moniak ended that extra-base skid when he hit a three-run shot in the second inning -- t o the delight of a young Phillies fan who tried to eat the ball -- off Anthony DeSciafani for a 3-0 lead.

Moniak got the ball back and wanted to check if there was indeed a bite mark on the ball.

“Definitely could be and honestly I hope so,” Moniak said.