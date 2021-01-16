MLB: Lasorda was too much fun to hate forever

The Giants and Dodgers rivalry could get contentious. I remember vividly a Giants-Dodgers game at Candlestick Park, which no longer exists. As the Dodgers made their way from the tunnel on to the field, Giants fans were lustily booing the Dodgers. In the process, Lasorda was smiling and blowing kisses to the same fans booing and exclaiming profanity at him. That gesture was a prime example of having perspective. Yes, it was a rivalry and the two teams and fan bases oozed contempt for each other, but there can be a fun element.

The irony was that Lasorda’s personality was the polar opposite of his predecessor, Walter Alston, for whom Lasorda served as a third base coach for four years before taking over as manager. While Lasorda was loquacious, Alston was more contained.

When I look at the success of people, I see the value of their journey. Lasorda was an accomplished Triple A pitcher but had a short-lived Major League career. However, it was not based on lack of effort.

When Lasorda’s playing career ended, he labored in the vines before eventually taking over for the legendary Alston. That position is normally unforgiving, but all Lasorda did was carve out his own legacy.