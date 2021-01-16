MLB: Lasorda was too much fun to hate forever

And then there are villains you loathed while rooting for your team years ago who, over time, have gain a level of respect from you. That person for me is Tommy Lasorda, the face of the Los Angeles Dodgers. As a lifelong San Francisco Giants fan, that would be “the hated Dodgers.”
Lasorda died Jan. 7 at age 93, with 71 of those years being deeply tied to the Dodgers franchise. The team released a statement that Lasorda had suffered heart failure at his home in Fullerton, and that resuscitation attempts while en route to the hospital were made before his passing. Lasorda had had heart problems in the past, including heart attacks in 1996 and 2012.
He had recently returned home after being hospitalized since Nov. 8. Less than two weeks earlier, Lasorda witnessed the World Series Game 6 win over the Tampa Bay Rays in Arlington, Texas that gave the Dodgers their first title since 1988.
Many legendary names have been associated with the franchise: Sandy Koufax, Don Drysdale and Roy Campanella, to name a few. I could list enough names to measure a 330-foot home run down the left-field line.
Lasorda, however, is the most identifiable Dodger — not just of the modern vintage but perhaps ever. He’s right up there with Dodgers broadcaster Vin Scully, who retired after 67 years in 2016.
Most remember Lasorda’s 20-year career as the Dodgers’ field manager from 1976-1996, during which time he led the franchise to 1,599 wins, two World Series championships (1981 and 1988), four National League pennants and eight National League West titles.
Keep in mind that for most of Lasorda’s career, only division champions went to the postseason. Lasorda was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1997 and led the United States baseball team to a gold medal in the 2000 Sydney Olympics.
Lasorda’s 61 postseason wins are fourth in Major League Baseball history. During his tenure, the Dodgers had nine players win National League Rookie of the Year honors. He was also a two-time Manager of the Year recipient. Besides his on-field managerial career, Lasorda spent his career in various capacities with the Dodgers, as a player, scout, minor league manager, third base coach, vice president, and special advisor. The only thing he did not do was drive the team bus.
Northern California sports fans are conditioned to despise teams from Los Angeles. When Lasorda was managing, in the moment, I loathed him because I wanted my Giants to beat his Dodgers. That rivalry is a West Coast version of Yankees vs. Red Sox. However, as years passed and I got older, I grew to appreciate his passion for not just the Dodgers but baseball at large.
While I never met Lasorda, I found him relatable on a few levels. For openers, he was the son of an Italian immigrant and came from a working-class family. Welcome to my family – and shout-outs to Joe and Iris D’Adamo, both sets of grandparents, and numerous aunts and uncles.
Lasorda was emotional whether in acts of love or discontent. His passion was infectious, whether he was hugging his players after good plays or waving his arms in the air after Dodger victories. Lasorda’s managerial style was such that he knew which players needed a pat on the back and which ones needed a kick to the rear end.
The Giants and Dodgers rivalry could get contentious. I remember vividly a Giants-Dodgers game at Candlestick Park, which no longer exists. As the Dodgers made their way from the tunnel on to the field, Giants fans were lustily booing the Dodgers. In the process, Lasorda was smiling and blowing kisses to the same fans booing and exclaiming profanity at him. That gesture was a prime example of having perspective. Yes, it was a rivalry and the two teams and fan bases oozed contempt for each other, but there can be a fun element.
The irony was that Lasorda’s personality was the polar opposite of his predecessor, Walter Alston, for whom Lasorda served as a third base coach for four years before taking over as manager. While Lasorda was loquacious, Alston was more contained.
When I look at the success of people, I see the value of their journey. Lasorda was an accomplished Triple A pitcher but had a short-lived Major League career. However, it was not based on lack of effort.
When Lasorda’s playing career ended, he labored in the vines before eventually taking over for the legendary Alston. That position is normally unforgiving, but all Lasorda did was carve out his own legacy.
As beloved as Lasorda was publicly, he was full of piss and vinegar behind the scenes. The most notable example pertained to a reporter asking Lasorda for his opinion of Dave Kingman’s performance after the Chicago Cubs’ slugger hit three home runs and drove in eight runs against the Dodgers. Another pertained to Kurt Bevaqua after he referred to Lasorda as “that fat little Italian.” The comment came after Dodgers pitcher Tom Niedenfuer was fined for hitting Joe Lefebvre with a pitch. Just dial up YouTube with a search of “Tommy Lasorda rants.” Tirades like these today would go over like a screen door on a submarine.
Lasorda’s appetite was also a source of irony. Some would refer to him as “Tommy Lasagna.” He once said, “When we won, I’d eat to celebrate. And when we lost games, I’d eat to forget.” When Lasorda’s waistline expanded, he became a weight-loss advocate. Consult Youtube with searches for “Tommy Lasorda Slim Fast commercial.”
Regardless of sports fandom, Lasorda was one I loathed because of the team he managed but at the same time I respected deeply because I felt like I had a lot in common with him. Maybe one day when I reach heaven, I can enjoy an Italian meal with a glass of red wine or three with him.
