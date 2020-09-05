MLB: Laureano homers as A's get back on track to beat Padres 8-4

The Padres, who at 24-17 are second in the NL West behind the major league-leading Dodgers, have scored 41 runs over their last six games.

“I feel like the boys are prepared, prepared for this. We have a really good team," Tatís said. “We’re just glad everybody’s bringing it together and bringing it at the same time.”

San Diego righty Chris Paddack (3-4) was done after 4 2/3 innings. He is yet to win consecutive outings this year.

The A's haven't lost more than three straight since a five-game skid from May 28-June 2, 2019.

PROUD TEAMMATE

Tatís loved celebrating with Luis Campusano when the rookie connected for his first home run and major league hit Friday night after being promoted earlier in the day.

“It was great, it was a great moment. It reminded me of mine last year,” Tatís said. “We were in the minor leagues together and now we're in the big leagues together. It’s great to see a guy coming up from the farm system and helping the team."

CHAPMAN'S SWING

Oakland's Matt Chapman struck out five times to give him eight Ks the past two games after the unplanned, extended time off.