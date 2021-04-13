MLB: Lowrie, A's rally from 5-run deficit, beat Diamondbacks 7-5

PHOENIX — Jed Lowrie hit a tying, three-run homer in the seventh inning, Seth Brown had a solo shot in the next frame and the Oakland Athletics rallied from a five-run deficit to beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 7-5 on Tuesday.

The Diamondbacks appeared to be cruising to their third win in four games.

Carson Kelly hit a three-run homer in the second inning and Arizona scored two more in the third. Zac Gallen struck out eight in his season debut and gave up one run in four innings, on Stephen Piscotty's solo homer.

Arizona's bullpen was sharp before unraveling in the seventh inning.

Mark Canha made it 5-2 win an RBI single and Lowrie followed with a three-run homer off Kevin Ginkel. Brown led off the eighth with his homer off Anthony Swarzak (0-1) and Matt Chapman's run-scoring triple off the wall in the ninth made it 7-5.

Yusmeiro Petit (3-0) got the final out in the seventh inning and Lou Trivino worked around a walk in the ninth for his first save.

Oakland has won five of six since starting the season 0-6.