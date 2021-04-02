MLB: Mariners rally late to stun Giants 8-7 in 10 innings

SEATTLE — After 550 days without fans in attendance, the Seattle Mariners treated those who stuck around late into the night to one of the more unlikely comebacks seen on opening day.

Jake Fraley walked with the bases loaded in the 10th inning to score Evan White with the winning run, and Seattle rallied from a five-run deficit to beat the San Francisco Giants 8-7 on Thursday.

A wild opening night concluded with a massive comeback by the Mariners, who scored six runs in the eighth to take a 7-6 lead, only to lose it on pinch-hitter Alex Dickerson’s solo homer in the ninth.

According to Sportradar, the Mariners were the 16th team to rally from a deficit of five or more runs on opening day and win, dating to 1906. The Royals became the 15th earlier in the day when they came back against Texas.

Seattle was the first team to trail by five-plus runs in the eighth inning or later and win on opening day since the Montreal Expos in 2002.

“I’m a strong believer in this game is a game of momentum, a game of vibes as well,” said Mariners center fielder Taylor Trammell, who had a key nine-pitch walk as part of Seattle's big eighth inning. “So the momentum and the vibes were in our favor and there was no doubt in my mind that we were going to win this game.”