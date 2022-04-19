 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
MLB

MLB: Mets' Lindor bailed out by Alonso, wins it in 10th vs Giants

  • Updated
  • 0
Giants Mets Baseball

San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Alex Cobb, left, cannot handle the ball as Mets runner Starling Marte (6) scores on a wild pitch in the first inning of Game 1 of their doubleheader Tuesday in New York.

 Bill Kostroun, Associated Press

NEW YORK — Pete Alonso had Francisco Lindor's back. Then he tried to take his shirt.

It's no stretch to say Alonso earned the souvenir.

Lindor lined a walk-off single in the 10th after a big reach by Alonso bailed him out in the top of the inning, and the New York Mets beat the San Francisco Giants 5-4 Tuesday to open a doubleheader.

Lindor, who also had a tying double in the fifth, ripped a clean single to center against Jarlín García (1-1), scoring automatic runner Brandon Nimmo from third. He was mobbed by teammates in the infield, with Alonso trying to rip off his uniform.

A half-inning earlier, Lindor's throw on Thairo Estrada's grounder pulled the first baseman off the bag, apparently allowing Brandon Belt to score from third with two outs.

Replays showed Alonso just barely held the base with his right foot — Alonso jumped for joy when a freeze frame appeared on the video board — and umpires overruled the safe call. The grab kept Adam Ottavino (1-0) in line for the win.

People are also reading…

“Pete staying on the bag there, that’s a really hard play,” Mets manager Buck Showalter said. “We’re lucky to have the best replay guy in the business in our guy (Harrison Friedland). So that was a good play.”

Lindor lifted his average to .289 with nine RBIs in 11 games — a strong start for the $341 million man's second season in Queens.

“Linny seems to be dealing us what we need about every time,” Showalter said.

Two of baseball's best teams early this season, the Mets (8-3) and Giants (7-3) were each set to play at least 18 innings in one day for the first time since 2019. Pandemic-era seven-inning doubleheaders are gone, but automatic runners in extra innings remain.

The Mets nearly ended it in the ninth, when Giants closer Camilo Doval walked Eduardo Escobar and Robinson Canó leading off. Pinch-hitter Luis Guillorme — clean-shaven after years with a long beard — sacrificed them to second and third, but Doval gathered himself and struck out Travis Jankowski and pinch-hitter Dominic Smith swinging to force extras.

Joc Pederson hit a solo homer and Brandon Crawford had two RBIs as the Giants pounced early against Mets starter Tylor Megill for a 4-1 lead. New York erased that in the fifth, when starter Alex Cobb left with an injury before Lindor's tying RBI double off reliever Dominic Leone.

Neither Cobb nor Megill quite lived up to the standards set by their rotations this season.

Cobb became the first Giants starter in 10 games to allow more than two earned runs, ending the second-longest such streak to begin a season in the majors since 1901. He gave up run No. 3 on Jeff McNeil's two-run double in the fifth, then promptly left with a right groin injury.

Cobb was placed on the 10-day injured list after Game 1, allowing the team to activate right-hander Yunior Marte. Manager Gabe Kapler said Cobb would get an MRI, but Cobb said he was hopeful for a quick return.

“That was a brutal game for us,” Cobb said. “Having two nine-inning doubleheaders, and then the starter coming out as early as I did, is putting the team in a bad position.”

Megill ended a streak by Mets starters of eight straight games allowing one or zero earned runs, which matched a franchise record. The big right-hander had thrown 17 1/3 consecutive scoreless innings dating to last season before Pederson's leadoff shot in the second.

He recovered and grinded through six innings, preserving a 4-4 tie with seven hits, two walks and four strikeouts.

The nightcap was to be a showdown of aces, with Giants RHP Logan Webb (1-0, 1.29 ERA) facing Mets RHP Max Scherzer (2-0, 3.27), making his first home start in Queens.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Giants: IF/OF Jason Vosler was recalled from Triple-A Sacramento for the opener. IF/OF Luke Williams was optioned to Triple-A, but remained with the Giants as their 29th man for the doubleheader.

Mets: RHP Jacob deGrom (right shoulder) will have a new round of imaging taken next Monday. Showalter said he's progressing as hoped. ... RHP Taijuan Walker (right shoulder) will make a rehab start in extended spring training Wednesday. ... RHP Yoan López was New York's 29th man for the nightcap. ... Nimmo was activated off the COVID-19 IL.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

NHL: Stars hand Sharks ninth straight loss, 2-1

NHL: Stars hand Sharks ninth straight loss, 2-1

DALLAS — Tyler Seguin scored early, Michael Raffl added a short-handed goal and the Dallas Stars kept up their surge toward a Western Conference wild-card spot, beating the San Jose Sharks 2-1. Dallas remained tied with Nashville for the two West wild-card spots at 91 points apiece. Both clubs extended their lead to four points over Vegas. Jake Oettinger made 23 saves as the Stars extended their home winning streak against San Jose to seven games. Timo Meier added to his career best with his team-leading 33rd goal for the Sharks. They are 0-6-3 in their past nine games.

MLB: Mets unveil statue of longtime Calistoga resident Seaver before home opener

MLB: Mets unveil statue of longtime Calistoga resident Seaver before home opener

NEW YORK — A long-awaited statue of pitcher Tom Seaver has been unveiled by the New York Mets in a 40-minute ceremony that began about 2 1/2 hours before their home opener against Arizona. With thousands of fans gathered around, cell phones held high and craning their necks to see, the late Hall of Famer’s wife and two daughters were front and center for the festivities. The striking monument stands 10 feet tall and 13 1/2 feet long. It depicts Seaver in the middle of his classic drop-and-drive delivery, baseball in his right hand.

MLB: Webb strong for 8 innings, Giants edge Padres 2-1

MLB: Webb strong for 8 innings, Giants edge Padres 2-1

SAN FRANCISCO — Logan Webb allowed just one run over eight innings and Luke Williams doubled home the only runs he needed as the San Francisco Giants beat the San Diego Padres 2-1. Webb, who emerged as the Giants’ ace last season, gave up four hits. He retired 22 of the final 24 hitters he faced, and struck out seven while walking none. Through his first two starts, Webb has allowed just two runs over 14 innings.

NBA Playoffs: Poole leads, Curry returns as Warriors rout Nuggets

NBA Playoffs: Poole leads, Curry returns as Warriors rout Nuggets

SAN FRANCISCO — Jordan Poole shined in his long-awaited playoff debut scoring 30 points, staying in the starting lineup as Stephen Curry returned from a foot injury by coming off the bench initially, and the Golden State Warriors’ defense smothered Nikola Jokic to beat the Denver Nuggets 123-107 in the opener of their first-round playoff series.Healthy at last, Klay Thompson returned to the playoff stage for the first time in nearly three years and scored 19 points with five 3-pointers.Jokic had 25 points and 10 rebounds to lead Denver, facing stifling defense from Draymond Green and Kevon Looney while shooting 12 for 25.

Golf: LPGA Tour co-founder Spork dies at age 94

Golf: LPGA Tour co-founder Spork dies at age 94

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Shirley Spork did more than help found the LPGA Tour. She spent her life teaching the game and that was always going to be her legacy. The LPGA says Spork died Tuesday at her home in California at age 94. Her death comes two weeks after Spork learned she would be inducted into the LPGA Hall of Fame. She never won a tournament. Spork not only helped launch the tour with 12 other women, she inspired the LPGA Teaching & Club Pro Division. That started with six members. Now it has more than 1,700 members.

MLB: Irvin pitches into 7th, A's take 3 of 4 from Rays, 6-3

MLB: Irvin pitches into 7th, A's take 3 of 4 from Rays, 6-3

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Cole Irvin pitched into the seventh inning,and the Oakland Athletics beat Tampa Bay 6-3 to take three of four from the Rays, Irvin allowed three runs and five hits in 6 1/3 innings as the rebuilding A’s under new manager Mark Kotsay improved to 4-3. Two of the runs off Irvin were in his final inning. Brandon Lowe homered for the Rays. Oakland scored 31 runs during the series. Dany Jiménez, the third Oakland reliever, worked the ninth for his first big league save.

MLB: Pache hits game-winning homer in ninth, A's beat Jays 7-5

MLB: Pache hits game-winning homer in ninth, A's beat Jays 7-5

TORONTO — Cristian Pache hit a go-ahead home run in the ninth inning, Sean Murphy also connected and the Oakland Athletics beat Toronto 7-5, snapping a six-game losing streak against the Blue Jays. Facing Blue Jays right-hander Julian Merryweather (0-2), Pache hammered a 1-0 pitch into the right field bullpen for his first home run of the season and second of his career. Oakland right-hander Dany Jiménez (1-0) worked one inning for the win and Lou Trivino pitched around a leadoff walk in the ninth to earn his second save in three opportunities.

NBA Playoffs: Warriors hope to have Curry healthy, veteran core together

NBA Playoffs: Warriors hope to have Curry healthy, veteran core together

SAN FRANCISCO — The Golden State Warriors will have their core group together for the first time all season if Stephen Curry can return for Game 1 of the playoffs Saturday against the Denver Nuggets. The Warriors' experienced lineup features Curry, Draymond Green, Andre Iguodala and Klay Thompson. The game against the Nuggets will be the team's first playoff appearance at Chase Center and Thompson's long-awaited chance on the big stage after missing more than 2 1/2 years with two serious injuries. Golden State must contend with MVP candidate Nikola Jokic to get by the Nuggets.

Watch Now: Related Video

Paragliding is now a tandem sport in Ghana

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News