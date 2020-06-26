MLB: Mets' top draft pick the son of actors

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

NEW YORK — Call it a true Hollywood story for first-round pick Pete Crow-Armstrong. And no act at all, in fact.

The son of two thespians is way beyond a little big league now.

Crow-Armstrong and the New York Mets agreed Thursday to a minor league contract with a $3,359,000 signing bonus, the slot value for the 19th overall selection in the amateur draft.

“He was a guy that we had targeted for months and months,” Mets general manager Brodie Van Wagenen said June 10 after the team drafted Crow-Armstrong. “He’s been a big fish in a big pond for a long time, and I think his personality and his confidence will play very well in New York City.”

The Mets snagged the 18-year-old center fielder out of Harvard-Westlake High School in the Los Angeles area — where both of Crow-Armstrong’s parents are accomplished screen actors.

His mother, Ashley Crow, has a long list of film and television credits that includes appearances in “Minority Report” and “Heroes.” She even played a significant role in a well-known baseball movie, portraying young Billy Heywood’s mom in the 1994 film “Little Big League.”