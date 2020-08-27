MLB: More MLB games postponed in response to racial injustice

"I think he would be amazed at the lack of progress in his eyes,” said Milwaukee's Lorenzo Cain, who is Black. “I don’t know personally what he went through but I know the stories. I know for a fact it wasn’t easy for him to be in the situation he was in. He paved the way for guys like me to go out and play this game and be in this position today. I’ll always thank him for that.

“The fact we’re talking about this in 2020, I don’t see the progress in that. It’s almost like we’re going backwards."

Texas manager Chris Woodward said there were some individual conversations with his players before Wednesday's game and they were OK playing. He said then that the Rangers were going to “fully support” any of their players who decided not to play, and the same for the A's if they decided not to play.

The three games postponed Wednesday — the Cincinnati Reds and Brewers in Milwaukee, Seattle Mariners and Padres in San Diego and the Los Angeles Dodgers and Giants in San Francisco — were being made up as part of doubleheaders Thursday.