MLB: Muncy, Stripling lead Dodgers over Giants, 9-1

Stripling (1-0) allowed four hits, walked none and struck out seven.

“He was very efficient. It was all working,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said. “The rhythm is really good, the seven innings was really big.”

At spring training, the Dodgers told Stripling he wouldn’t be starting. He got into the rotation after left-hander David Price opted out of the shortened season, delaying his Dodgers debut until 2021. An All-Star two years ago, Stripling was 4-4 with a 3.47 ERA last season when he split time between the rotation and bullpen.

Price was interviewed from home during the game by the Dodgers' TV network. He had said he'd be watching and keeping up with his teammates via text during the shortened season.

Anderson gave up two runs and three hits in 1 2/3 innings. He walked three.

Chris Taylor went down hard in a collision with Giants first baseman Pablo Sandoval in the fifth. Taylor was charging to first when Sandoval leaped high to try to catch a throw from third baseman Wilmer Flores that sailed over his head. Sandoval crashed down on Taylor, hitting him in the head. Taylor got up and rested on his knees, trying to catch his breath. He stayed in the game as did Sandoval.