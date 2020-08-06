MLB: Murphy's pinch-hit HR lifts Rockies over Giants 6-4

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DENVER — Daniel Murphy hit a two-run, pinch-homer during a five-run seventh inning to lead the Colorado Rockies over the San Francisco Giants 6-4 on Thursday.

Trevor Story and Charlie Blackmon also homered for the Rockies to spoil Tyler Anderson’s return to Coors Field.

Anderson was Colorado’s opening day starter in 2019, but knee surgery in June ended his season after going 0-3 with an 11.76 ERA. The Giants picked him up off waivers in October, and Thursday was his second start in four games for them.

In a battle with Rockies starter and fellow lefty Kyle Freeland, he threw five shutout innings, struck out three and gave up two hits, both singles.

Story’s one-out home run off Wandy Peralta in the sixth gave Colorado a 1-0 lead, beginning a surge of runs. Mauricio Dubon hit a three-run homer off Freeland with two outs in the seventh to put the Giants ahead, but reliever Rico Garcia (0-1) couldn’t hold it.

Two doubles and Murphy’s home run — his second — leading off the bottom half on the seventh put the Rockies back in front.

David Dahl singled and Blackmon hit his second homer of the season into the second deck in right off of Caleb Baragar to give Colorado a three-run lead.