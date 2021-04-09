MLB: Musgrove hurls Padres' first-ever no-hitter

Caratini is the first starting catcher in MLB history to work consecutive no-hitters MLB-wide for different teams, according to Elias Sports. There are 10 other instances of a starting catcher catching consecutive no-hitters in the big leagues, but all of those were for the same team.

San Diego acquired Musgrove as part of a seven-player, three-team trade on Jan. 19. The big righty pitched for Pittsburgh last season.

In his debut for San Diego, which came at home last Saturday, he struck out eight in six scoreless innings against Arizona. He had no walks in winning that game, when he threw 57 of 78 pitches for strikes.

It was the fourth time a no-hitter was thrown against the Rangers. The last had been by Mark Buehrle of the Chicago White Sox on April 18, 2007.

According to Baseball-Reference, there had been 307 no-hitters in MLB history before Musgrove and the Padres. That included 293 individual no-hitters and 14 combined no-nos.

The Padres had their share of close calls the past 52 seasons. They came within one out twice, most recently on a combined bid started by Aaron Harang against the Dodgers on July 9, 2011. Juan Uribe ended that no-hitter with a double off Luke Gregerson, then scored a batter later in a 1-0 LA win.