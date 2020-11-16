MLB: Ng ready to be baseball's first female GM

MIAMI — The Miami Marlins' new general manager sat at home plate in the team's ballpark Monday, reflecting on all the times she struck out.

As baseball's first female GM, Kim Ng can bask in a breakthrough achievement that's all the more admirable because she was turned down for a similar job by at least five other teams over the past 15 years.

During an hour-long introductory virtual news conference, Ng confessed she had doubted whether the moment would ever come for her.

“Look, it’s a tribute to the idea that you just have to keep plowing through,” she said. “That’s what this is. It's like what we tell the players — you can mope and sulk for a few days, but that’s it. You’ve got to come back, and that’s what I've been able to do. I've been defeated and deflated numerous times, but you keep hoping.”

And now, Ng (pronounced Ang) has earned a win for women everywhere. She is believed to be the first female general manager in the four major North American professional sports leagues, and she's also being saluted as a pioneering Asian American, even overseas.

“Apparently I have small little fan club in China,” she said.