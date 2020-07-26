MLB: Ohtani doesn't get any A's out in Angels' 6-4 loss

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

OAKLAND — Shohei Ohtani didn’t record an out in the two-way star’s long-awaited return to the mound for the Los Angels Angels, allowing the first six Oakland batters to reach base before his day was done in a 6-4 loss to the Athletics on Sunday.

The right-hander from Japan gave up Marcus Semien’s leadoff single and three straight walks before a mound visit and Mark Canha’s two-run single. Robbie Grossman singled in another run, and Angels manager Joe Maddon replaced Ohtani (0-1) with Matt Andriese down 4-0.

The Angels wasted a big day by Mike Trout, who hit a three-run homer in the third and a sacrifice fly in the fifth. David Fletcher wound up with four hits.

Yusmeiro Petit (1-0) worked out of a fifth-inning jam in relief of Mike Fiers for the win, and Liam Hendriks earned a four-out save after blowing a chance in Friday night's 10-inning victory.

This was a long time coming for the Angels and 2018 AL Rookie of the Year Ohtani, who took visible deep breaths between pitches. Ohtani made his first appearance on the mound since Sept. 2, 2018 after not pitching last season following Tommy John surgery.

Ohtani threw 30 pitches, reaching 94.7 mph with his fastball — he averaged 96.7 mph and touched 100 mph in 2018.