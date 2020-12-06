MLB: Olson, A's agree on $5M, 1-year deal

OAKLAND — Slugging first baseman Matt Olson reached agreement Wednesday on a $5 million guaranteed contract for the 2021 season, avoiding salary arbitration.
The deal includes award bonuses. Olson, 26, batted .195 with 14 home runs and 42 RBIs playing all 60 games for the AL West champion A's in 2020.
Olson was eligible for arbitration for the first time. He earned $223,519 in prorated pay last season from a $603,500 salary.
Second baseman Tony Kemp to a $1.05 million, one-year deal after being acquired by the A's from the Cubs before last season and committing only one error in 43 games at second. He walked 15 times to notch a career-best .363 on-base percentage, batting .247 with five doubles and four RBIs in 49 total games.
Oakland won the wild-card round against the Chicago White Sox before losing to the rival Astros in the AL Division Series.
The A's tendered contracts to the remaining unsigned players on the 40-man roster. They have six remaining arbitration-eligible players: right-handed starters Chris Bassitt and Frankie Montas, outfielder Mark Canha, third baseman Matt Chapman, left-hander Sean Manaea and righty reliever Lou Trivino.
Dickerson, Giants ink $2.1M, 1-year contract
SAN FRANCISCO — Outfielder Alex Dickerson agreed to a $2.1 million, one-year contract Wednesday with the San Francisco Giants for the 2021 season to avoid salary arbitration.
Right-hander Trevor Gott reached a $700,000 deal, while lefty Wandy Peralta received a $925,000 contract, outfielder Austin Slater agreed to $1.15 million and infielder/outfielder Darin Ruf got $1,275,000.
The 30-year-old Dickerson endured a false-positive coronavirus test in mid-September that postponed games in San Diego and then Seattle.
A left-handed hitter, Dickerson batted .298 with 10 home runs and 27 RBIs in 52 games for the Giants.
Gott was 1-2 with a 10.03 ERA and four saves in 15 outings and 11 2/3 innings. Peralta went 1-1 with a 3.29 ERA over 25 games, spanning 27 1/3 innings. Slater hit .282 with five homers and seven RBIs in 85 at-bats, and Ruf batted .276 with five homers and 18 RBIs in 87 at-bats, his first big league action since 2016 following three seasons in South Korea.
San Francisco went 29-31 under new manager Gabe Kapler, missing a playoff berth on the season’s final day with a 5-4 loss to playoff-bound San Diego.
