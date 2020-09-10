MLB: Olson, Manaea lead A's past Astros, 3-1

Manaea (4-2) struck out four and didn’t walk a batter over seven innings. The lefty has surged since going 0-2 over his initial five outings. He didn’t allow a runner until Josh Reddick doubled leading off the sixth.

“How many rockets did we hit off of him? We hit some balls extremely hard off of him they just didn’t find any holes,” Baker said. “We actually hit the ball harder than they did. It didn’t work.”

Chad Pinder provided insurance with an RBI single in the seventh as Oakland took four of five in the series. Liam Hendriks finished the 2-hour, 18-minute game for his 12th save.

Martín Maldonado grounded into a double play that scored Houston’s lone run off Manaea in the sixth. Olson connected in the bottom half on another smoky, sunless day that had the strange sight of ballpark lights on in the afternoon. Ash fell on the field for a third straight game.

Astros right-hander José Urquidy (0-1) didn’t allow a runner until Marcus Semien’s one-out walk in the fourth and didn’t give up at hit until Canha’s single in the fifth.

Urquidy allowed two runs and two hits over six innings in his second big league start.

Houston’s George Springer had his season-best nine-game hitting streak snapped.