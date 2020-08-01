MLB: Overpowering Walker, Mariners top A's 5-3

It was the third time in Walker's career he pitched at least six innings and allowed one hit. The previous two came during the 2015 season.

“We were probably not swinging at our best at this point, but he pitched a pretty good game and mixed his pitches pretty well,” Oakland manager Bob Melvin said. “His first game, didn’t look sharp; this game he looked like sharp right away and we certainly couldn’t solve him.”

Reliever Bryan Shaw stumbled in the eighth giving up a two-run triple to Marcus Semien and Laureano’s sacrifice fly. That was all Oakland would get as Taylor Williams pitched the ninth for his second save.

While Walker was overpowering on the mound, Lewis continued to rack up hits at the plate. Lewis singled and scored from first base on Kyle Seager’s two-run double in the fourth inning. In the fifth, Lewis lined an RBI single to center to score J.P. Crawford.

Lewis has 15 hits in the first eight games.

“Consistency is an understatement on what Kyle Lewis has been able to do. ... With (Seager) it’s a great combination in the middle of our lineup,” Seattle manager Scott Servais said.