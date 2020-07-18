MLB: Pitchers not sure what to expect at start

“You’ll need more (pitchers) than they’ll allow on the roster,” Astros manager Dusty Baker said.

Might some starters essentially be openers, going an inning or two? It’s not out of the question, and most clubs realize they must be open in their thinking.

When it comes to Cueto and Jeff Samardzija at the top of San Francisco's rotation, manager Gabe Kapler must take into account both have faced injury challenges in recent seasons.

“We just know that it’s not going to look like your traditional five-man rotation to start the season," Kapler said.

Mets general manager Brodie Van Wagenen realizes how key the early innings will be in this unique scenario.

“There’s no question that the short season makes every game that much more important,” Van Wagenen said. “... We may see shorter starts from certain pitchers early on in the year and we may see bullpen arms pitching in situations earlier than maybe they otherwise have been accustomed to, but we’re going to use it with the mindset that every out counts — not just every inning.”

In Texas, Rangers pitching coach Julio Rangel doesn’t envision a drastically different look and foresees his starters being ready to throw six innings and 90 pitches once games start.