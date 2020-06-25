MLB: Players embrace end of shutdown

“It’s time to get back to work,” Dobnak tweeted. “Tell us when and where!”

Finally, major leaguers have their answer.

“We’re all ready to get back, because baseball’s literally been our lives for our whole entire lives,” Dobnak said in an interview from Hedgesville, West Virginia, where he and his wife have been living with her parents. “To have the last three months now not playing baseball, it’s definitely weird.”

Twins teammate Taylor Rogers, after arriving at home in the Denver area when spring training was canceled in mid-March, quickly found himself in the same strange state of mind that the thousands of pro ballplayers have experienced in recent months.

“I was asking my parents, ‘What’s the weather here this time of year? I don’t even remember,’” Rogers said this week, describing his mild case of cabin fever that lingered into the summer. “I’ve had those days where I didn’t feel like I was in the right place. I thought I had to be somewhere else, even though there’s nowhere else to be.”