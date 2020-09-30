MLB Playoffs: A's hold off Sox, 5-3, to force Game 3

DAVIS DELIVERS

Davis, who led the majors with 48 home runs in 2018, cleared the fences for only the second time since Sept. 4 after playing in only 11 games down the stretch.

He went just 3 for 18 against the White Sox last season.

TRAINER’S ROOM

White Sox: LF Eloy Jiménez was out for a second straight playoff game as he nurses a sprained right foot that kept him out of the final three games of the regular season. Jiménez went through extensive baseball work Monday and still experienced soreness.

Jiménez was still receiving treatment to determine his status, with manager Rick Renteria noting he wasn’t available as designated hitter because “you need to be able to run.”

“Right now he’s about the same, no worse,” Renteria said. “Hopefully that can calm down a little bit more.”

ROUTINE

With another noon start, some of the A’s chose to hit on the field after not doing so Tuesday — which was treated more like a day game after a night game. Melvin said many of his players didn’t want to go two straight days without batting practice.

UP NEXT