MLB Playoffs: Astros head to hostile Los Angeles for ALDS against Athletics

LOS ANGELES — The Houston Astros are returning to the scene of the crime. The Los Angeles Dodgers won't be there, but their fans surely won't let the visitors forget.

While the Dodgers head to Texas for the National League Division Series, their ballpark is hosting the American League Division Series in a postseason relocated due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The Oakland Athletics and pitcher Mike Fiers will be in Los Angeles, too. Fiers last year revealed the Astros' sign-stealing plot during the 2017 World Series, which they won in seven games over the Dodgers and celebrated on their rival's field.

Now, Fiers will be facing his old team in the best-of-five series that begins Monday.

“Nobody’s mentioned his name,” first-year Astros manager Dusty Baker said Friday. “I haven’t heard Mike Fiers’ name all year until you just mentioned it.”

Three years has done little to stem the tide of scorn that has crashed over the Astros. They've been tarred and feathered as cheaters by other teams and fans, even though the current mix of rookies and second-year players hardly resembles Houston's powerhouse rosters of recent years.

“We're doing it with an oddball group,” Astros reliever Brooks Raley said.