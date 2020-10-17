MLB Playoffs: Dodgers force Game 7 with 3-1 win

It'll be a pitching rematch of Game 2, won 8-7 by Atlanta when the Braves hung on in the ninth inning long after Anderson and Gonsolin were gone.

In Major League Baseball’s first neutral site postseason, the league championship series are played on consecutive days off with no time off, more akin to strenuous stretches of summer’s dog days than the high-stakes spectacles of October.

The Braves are trying to get back to the World Series for the first time since 1999, while the Dodgers are in their majors-leading seventh LCS since 2008 but still looking for their first championship in 32 years.

“I think it’s the same situation as a Game 2, Game 3, Game 4, Game 1,” said the 26-year-old Gonsolin in a dispassionate monotone. “It’s all the same to me. Just got to go out there and throw my game.”

It's the first postseason for both, with Anderson probably feeling a little bit more weight of history.

Atlanta’s last Game 7 was a 15-0 win over St. Louis in the 1996 NLCS, before losing the World Series to the New York Yankees in six games. He was born about 19 months later.