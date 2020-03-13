MLB: Red Sox' Cox, first player with hits in his first six at-bats, dies at 65

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. — Ted Cox, the first major league player with hits in his first six at-bats, has died. He was 65.

Cox was diagnosed with multiple myeloma in November and died Wednesday at Hospice Quality Care in Midwest City, according to his son, Billy.

Cox was born in Oklahoma City, played at Midwest City High School and was selected by Boston with the 17th overall pick of the 1973 amateur draft.

“He really enjoyed coming up through the whole Boston farm system,” Billy Cox said Friday. “He got to brag quite a bit that he was coached by Ted Williams.”

Cox made his major league debut for the Red Sox on Sept. 18, 1977, at Baltimore and singled twice and walked off Mike Flanagan, then singled and doubled against Scott McGregor. The next day at Fenway Park, he singled twice off the New York Yankees’ Ed Figueroa to break the record set by Cecil Travis of the 1933 Washington Senators. Cox grounded out against Figueroa in the fifth inning.

“His record was a big thing. We talked about that a lot,” Billy Cox said. “He was very proud of that.”

Cox hit .362 in 13 games that September, then was traded to Cleveland in the offseason with catcher Bo Diaz and right-handers Mike Paxton and Rick Wise.