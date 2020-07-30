MLB: Rockies rely on strong bullpen again, sweep 2 from A's

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

OAKLAND — German Márquez struck out eight over six impressive innings to bounce back after losing on opening day at Texas, and the Colorado Rockies wrapped up a successful season-opening road trip by beating the Oakland Athletics 5-1 on Wednesday.

Charlie Blackmon delivered an insurance run with an RBI double in the eighth, then reached on an error in the ninth that led to a pair of runs.

The Rockies went 4-1 on their trip after also beating the A’s on Tuesday night, 8-3. They now go home to Coors Field.

“It’s very important to start winning from the beginning with what happened,” Márquez said. “We have to keep playing like this. It’s a good feeling.”

Garrett Hampson hit a go-ahead sacrifice fly in the fourth to help back Márquez (1-1), who on Friday against the Rangers carried a no-hit bid into the sixth before Texas rallied.

The Rockies continue to get reliable relief pitching to back strong performances by the starters.