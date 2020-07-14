MLB: Slugging A's look to get past Astros with fast start

The A's hit a franchise-record 257 home runs last season — Chapman 36, Olson 36, Semien 33, Canha 26, Davis 23.

“Add a normal KD season to this offensive group, we have the chance to be really good,” manager Bob Melvin said.

Semien will look to build momentum from a career season that included being top three in the AL MVP voting. He was rewarded with a new $13 million, one-year contract to avoid arbitration, a raise of $7.1 million.

Semien played all 162 games for the first time in 2019 to help the A’s earn the AL’s top wild card. He put up several personal bests: the homers and 92 RBIs while hitting .285.

“Our team is stacked. No doubt we all can’t be slumping at the same time,” Davis said. “This team is good enough to where I don’t have to do all the work, they proved it last year. They don’t need me to go out there and hit a home run every night."

DAVIS BOUNCE BACK

Davis is ready to drive the ball and clear the fences like he used to, such as when he led the majors with 48 home runs in 2018 — his third straight year with 40-plus.