MLB: Smyly, Braves agree to one-year contract

Smyly adds depth and experience to an Atlanta rotation led by Max Fried, who finished fifth in the NL Cy Young Award voting, and rookie sensation Ian Anderson. The Braves also are counting on the return of Mike Soroka, who missed most of this past season with a torn Achilles tendon.

Smyly was born in Gainesville, Georgia, about an hour's drive north of Atlanta, and grew up a Braves fan. He said the team was at the top of his list when he became a free agent.

“They are such a young, energetic team with a ton of talent,” he said. “It's a team that's just built to win. Once I became a free agent, I was interested in the Braves right away. Once they expressed interest in me, it made my decision kind of easy.”

The Braves hope to get more out of Smyly than they did from Cole Hamels, who signed an $18-million, one-year deal for 2020 that became $6,666,667 prorated during the season shortened by the novel coronavirus. He wound up pitching only one game because of injuries and missed the entire playoffs.

Atlanta also had to deal with former All-Star Mike Foltynewicz suffering a mysterious drop in velocity that resulted in him being farmed out after making only one start.