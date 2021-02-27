MLB Spring Training: Fungo golf for Giants pitchers, fans for opener

Scottsdale Stadium will have the lowest capacity at 9%, which is about 1,000 fans for Giants home games. The largest allowed capacity is 28% for the New York Yankees in Tampa Bay (about 2,642 fans), and the Minnesota Twins in Fort Myers, Florida (about 2,435 fans).

"I think that’s actually going to be a very under-the-radar but very important thing for our guys,” Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said. “I’ve been very open about comments that I’ve heard from all of our players throughout our clubhouse about just how much better it is to play baseball in front of a stadium, in front of a group of fans, in front of people pulling for you.

“I talk about the energy level, I talk about guys’ ability to focus and just like pure enjoyment, that level goes way up when you get thousands of people enjoying themselves and are there supporting you. So our guys are ready.”

Sloan Park in Mesa, Arizona, the spring training home of the Chicago Cubs, will have a 22% capacity. That translates to about 3,630 seats, by far the largest possible crowd, with the Yankees the next-closest.

Spectators at Scottsdale Stadium may get to see Gausman throw his lively fastball, but not a look at his Fungo golf skills. Kapler said the 30-year-old righty exhibited "really nice touch and loft when necessary. It was a good showing for him.”