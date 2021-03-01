MLB Spring Training: Games begin with new faces, moment for Mancini

Mancini took off his helmet to acknowledge a standing ovation that included the fans, the Orioles and the Pirates.

“It was amazing,” he said. “I almost teared up a little bit, I’m not going to lie.”

Moments later, the slugging first baseman, who turns 29 in a few weeks, lined a single to center field.

“It’s almost a year to the day when I was last in a game, so it definitely felt like a moment where we came full circle a little bit,” he said. “I thought more about everything that happened today than I have in a long time. I’ve mostly tried to in a lot of ways just move on and not think too much about last year. But today I ran through all the tough days that we had and really tried to appreciate and cherish today.”

In games involving Bay Area teams:

Dodgers 2, Athletics 1 (7 innings)

Seager had an RBI single in two trips for the Dodgers, and newcomer Matt Davidson doubled in the go-ahead run.

Seth Brown singled in the only run for Oakland, which managed just two hits. Andrus walked and was caught stealing in his first game with the A's.

Angels 5, Giants 2 (7 innings)