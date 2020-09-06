MLB: Tatís, Padres win series with A's

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

OAKLAND — Fernando Tatís Jr. matched Angels slugger Mike Trout for the majors’ home run lead with his 15th, a two-run drive in the seventh inning of the San Diego Padres’ back-and-forth 5-3 win over the Oakland Athletics on Sunday.

Sean Murphy homered on another scorching-hot September day in the Bay Area and Matt Olson hit a pair of RBI singles for the A’s, who lost two of three to the Padres and have dropped four of five overall. They are still trying to find an offensive groove following the postponement of four games last week because of pitcher Daniel Mengden’s positive coronavirus test.

Garrett Richards (2-2) struck out nine and didn’t walk a batter over seven sharp innings to end a four-start winless stretch. He allowed three runs on three hits.

Trevor Rosenthal gave up Robbie Grossman’s leadoff double in the ninth before finishing for his first save with San Diego after joining the Padres in a trade from Kansas City, where he earned seven saves.

Jake Cronenworth hit an RBI double in the fourth for a balanced San Diego lineup. Eric Hosmer had an RBI single in the third and Manny Machado’s sacrifice fly put the Padres ahead moments later. Olson tied it again in the bottom half.