MLB teams pledge $30 million to support ballpark employees

NEW YORK — Major League Baseball’s teams have pledged $30 million for ballpark workers who will lose income because of the delay to the season caused by the new coronavirus.
Commissioner Rob Manfred made the announcement Tuesday, a day after pushing back opening day to mid-May at the earliest.
“Over the past 48 hours, I have been approached by representatives of all 30 clubs to help assist the thousands of ballpark employees affected by the delay,” Manfred said in a statement. “Motivated by desire to help some of the most valuable members of the baseball community, each club has committed $1 million.”
Many ballpark employees are paid by the game and will not have that income during the delay. If the schedule is cut, their income likely would be reduced.
“Our game-day staff are the familiar faces that our fans know and love,” Tampa Bay Rays president Brian Auld said. “They are part of the fabric of the ballpark experience at Tropicana Field, and they are an essential part of our operations.”
Seattle announced the creation of a fund to support Mariners event staff. The fund will be held within the club’s charitable organization Mariners Care and will be given out as grants to the impacted staff, team president Kevin Mather said.
“It’s the right thing to do,” Mather said. “This community has always been so generous. Our ownership group has always been so generous that we think this will be the seed money, for lack of a better word.”
2nd Yankees minor leaguer tests positive for coronavirus
TAMPA, Fla. — A second New York Yankees minor leaguer has tested positive for the new coronavirus.
The player, while in self-quarantine, reported fatigue and an elevated temperature to medical personnel with the Yankees, according to the team. The player was tested Sunday and returned to self-quarantine after the positive result.
“We can also report that within the past 48 hours his symptoms have dissipated,” the team said.
New York had announced a first positive test on Sunday, and general manager Brian Cashman said the player had been isolated and the Florida Department of Health notified.
The two Yankees minor leaguers are the only baseball players known to have tested positive.
For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. The vast majority of people recover from the new virus within a few weeks.
While Major League Baseball canceled the rest of the spring training schedule last week and has delayed opening day until mid-May at the earliest, Yankees major league players have remained in the area and continued to work out at Steinbrenner Field. Some may soon leave, including reliever Zack Britton, the team’s player representative.
“Then my plan was to come back here and continue working out with the guys,” he said Tuesday. “We don’t know how long this delay is going to be. If you’re talking about it’s going to be the end of May or June or something like that, guys might take a few weeks and go home. There’s a give and take a little bit. You don’t want to just consistently be training at a really, really high level when we’re not going to start action again until another two months or so. You want to be healthy. It’s going to be tricky.”
Manager Aaron Boone planned to start driving home Tuesday.
Calhoun to work out after broken jaw
FORT WORTH, Texas — Rangers outfielder Willie Calhoun is back in Texas and will be able to start light workouts soon in his recovery from a broken jaw.
The Rangers said Tuesday that Calhoun was examined by Dr. Steven Wiener in Phoenix and cleared to travel before flying back on a team charter Monday night.
“This team is my family, and I wouldn’t want to be anywhere else,” Calhoun tweeted Tuesday.
Calhoun’s jaw was broken when he was hit in the face by a fastball during a spring training game on March 8. He was taken off the field on a motorized cart and airlifted to the hospital. Wiener performed surgery the following day to insert a plate and stabilize the jaw.
The Rangers said Calhoun had no other current symptoms outside the jaw fracture and would be able to start light cardio activity later this week.
Calhoun hit .269 with 21 homers in 83 games last season. He is expected to start in left field for the Rangers, who traded outfielders Delino DeShields and Nomar Mazara over the winter. It looked as if Calhoun would begin the season on the injured list before opening day was delayed indefinitely because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Los Angeles Dodgers left-hander Julio Urías, a former minor league teammate and friend of Calhoun’s, threw the pitch that hit Calhoun. The left-handed hitting Calhoun was drafted by the Dodgers in 2015, and traded to Texas in July 2017 in a package for Yu Darvish.
Verlander has surgery on groin
HOUSTON — Houston Astros ace Justin Verlander had surgery on his right groin Tuesday and is expected to be out about six weeks.
General manager James Click made the announcement. The timing gives Verlander time to heal before opening day, which had been pushed back to mid-May at the earliest because of the new coronavirus.
Verlander dealt with the problem early in spring training. His first start was delayed until March 3 because of discomfort in his right groin. He made two starts pitching 4 2/3 innings with a 3.86 ERA.
Verlander left his second start on March 8 with a mild strain of a back muscle and said at the time that it would be unlikely that he would be able to start the scheduled March 26 opener against the Los Angeles Angels.
Click said the Astros first thought Verlander could recover from the groin injury with physical therapy.
“After a recent setback in his rehab, the medical staff recommended that a surgical procedure was necessary,” Click said.
Verlander, who won the AL Cy Young Award last season, has made each of his scheduled starts for the Astros since he was acquired from Detroit in August 2017. Verlander was 21-6 with a 2.58 ERA last season and led the majors in wins and innings (223).
The 37-year-old is entering his 16th season in the major leagues. Verlander, who won his first Cy Young Award in 2011 when he was also was voted AL MVP, is 225-129 with a 3.33 ERA and 3,006 strikeouts.