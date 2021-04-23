MLB: Therapy bunny an instant hit at Giants game

SAN FRANCISCO — A handsome, golden-colored therapy bunny named Alex came to the ballpark and stole the hearts of San Francisco Giants fans Thursday night, attending the series opener against Miami with owners Kei Kato and Josh Row.

Sporting a dark bow tie with orange crabs to represent the Giants' colors, 4 1/2-month-old Alex earned some major screen time in the early innings — because it's just not every day you see a rabbit at a baseball game.

The bunny in the stands is believed to be a first in the 22-year history of Oracle Park, according to Giants spokeswoman Staci Slaughter.

"Never. Crazy. ... If we win tonight, she (Kato) has to come back tomorrow,” Slaughter said via text message, noting Alex became an instant Twitter sensation.

Daniel Kurish of the Marlins' media relations staff wasted no time getting in on the bunny fun: In the seventh inning, he was off to deliver Miami gear to the good-sized mammal.

“Tonight's attendance, 4,580, not including the rabbit,” official scorer David Feldman announced in the seventh.